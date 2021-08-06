A Match Made in Heaven: Pui Pui Molcar Gets 3-Way Crossover With Gundam Hathaway & Reconguista Films

Unifying element between the 3 properties is "vehicles"

The Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion anime series is taking a leap from cars to giant robots by collaborating with the Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista III: Uchū kara no Isan (The Legacy of Space) and Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway films. The unifying element between the three properties is "vehicles."

The three collaboration images was unveiled on Thursday. The first illustration, which was drawn by Gundam: Reconguista in G animation director Chiemi Kurosaki , depicts the cheerleader heroine Noredo Nug alongside Choco, the fashionable Molcar.

The second illustration adds the Molcars to the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway key visual. The Molcars are shown running from the Xi Gundam as it launches an attack.

The third illustration depicts the Molcar Abbey as an itasha (car with anime illustrations on it), branded with the faces of Xi Gundam and Gundam: Reconguista in G 's Gundam G-Self.

Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista III: Uchū kara no Isan (The Legacy of Space), the third of five planned compilation films for the Gundam: Reconguista in G anime, opened in Japan on July 22.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway opened in Japan on June 11, after previously being delayed three times. Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the film starting on July 1.

Pui Pui Molcar premiered on January 5 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan on July 22.

Source: Comic Natalie