Azur Lane Reveals Anime PV For Gridman/Dynazenon Collaboration Event

Event will run globally from November 25 to December 9

The Azur Lane franchise revealed an animated trailer for its SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon anime collaboration event in its Fall Collaboration Commemoration Special Livestream on Saturday.

The trailer was directed and storyboarded by SSSS.Dynazenon episode director Yuichi Shimohira at Trigger . Series director Akira Amemiya supervised the video. Trigger handled the animation production while Yostar Pictures is credited for production management.

The event will run globally from November 25 to December 9. The livestream also revealed the character illustrations and unit information for the characters who will be obtainable during the event period, either through the gacha or completing the event quests.

Rikka Takarada – Super Rare – Light Cruiser Akane Shinjo – Super Rare – Battleship Yume Minami – Super Rare – Heavy Cruiser Chise Asukagawa – Super Rare – Aircraft Carrier Mujina – Elite rarity – Battleship Namiko – Elite rarity – Heavy Cruiser Hass – Elite rarity – Light Cruiser

In the original Azur Lane game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

The franchise inspired a television anime in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March 2020.

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! , the short television anime of Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, premiered this past January, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman .

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime premiered on April 2. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe," and the anime ended with a teaser card for the "Next Gridman Universe" and the words "Gridman x Dynazemon."