Among Us Video Game Gets 1-Shot Manga In February

H2 Interactive, which publishes InnerSloth's Among Us video game in Japan, announced on its Twitter account on December 28 that a manga one-shot based on the game will be published in Bessatsu Coro Coro's April issue on February 28.

The multiplayer space-themed werewolf game was first released on Android and iOS in 2018, but became a viral internet sensation in 2020. A Nintendo Switch version with Japanese language compatibility was released on December 16, 2020. H2 Interactive published the Among Us: Crewmate Edition package-only version of the game in Japan for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on December 16, 2021.

Source: H2 Interactive Twitter account