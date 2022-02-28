Uzui Tengen Styles on the Latest Demon Slayer Ichiban Kuji Lottery

Latest lineup offers two different figures and a plush of the stylish Sound Pillar.

The flamboyant star of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , Uzui Tengen, is the centerpiece of Banpresto 's latest Ichiban Kuji prize lottery, with its latest lineup offering two different figures and a plush of the stylish Sound Pillar.

Here is the lottery lineup in its entirety:

A Prize: Uzui Tengen Figure B Prize: Tanjiro Kamado Figure C Prize: Uzui Tengen Figure D Prize: Inosuke Hashibara Figure E Prize: Nezuko Kamado Figure F Prize: Uzui Tengen "Chokokokko" Plush G Prize: Glasses H Prize: Hand Towels I Prize: Notepads J Prize: Rubber Keychains A metallic color variant of Uzui's figure featured in Prize A will be offered as the "Last One" prize.

Additionally, there will be a "Second Chance Campaign" where 80 additional winners will be selected to receive Prize A.

The lottery is currently available at LAWSON convenience stores, HMV, United Cinemas , and other stores. The price for each attempt at the lottery is 680 yen (including tax).

