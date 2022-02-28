Interest
Uzui Tengen Styles on the Latest Demon Slayer Ichiban Kuji Lottery
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
The flamboyant star of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Uzui Tengen, is the centerpiece of Banpresto's latest Ichiban Kuji prize lottery, with its latest lineup offering two different figures and a plush of the stylish Sound Pillar.
Here is the lottery lineup in its entirety:
B Prize: Tanjiro Kamado Figure
C Prize: Uzui Tengen Figure
D Prize: Inosuke Hashibara Figure
E Prize: Nezuko Kamado Figure
F Prize: Uzui Tengen "Chokokokko" Plush
G Prize: Glasses
H Prize: Hand Towels
I Prize: Notepads
J Prize: Rubber Keychains
A metallic color variant of Uzui's figure featured in Prize A will be offered as the "Last One" prize.
Additionally, there will be a "Second Chance Campaign" where 80 additional winners will be selected to receive Prize A.
The lottery is currently available at LAWSON convenience stores, HMV, United Cinemas, and other stores. The price for each attempt at the lottery is 680 yen (including tax).
Source: Comic Natalie