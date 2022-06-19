Laid-Back Camp Film Inspires Traveling Kitchen Car

Car will travel across Japan to sell drinks from June 19 to July 18

The Eiga Yurukyan△ (Laid-Back Camp Movie) anime film is inspiring a kitchen car that will travel around Japan, from the northern reaches of Hokkaido to the southern island of Kyushu. The car will take to the roads from June 19 to July 18, selling collaboration drinks with the juice brand Why Juice.

The traveling store will offer one of six random cork coasters as a novelty item with each purchase. If you collect all six coasters, they come together to form a cube puzzle.

The anime's official Twitter account is also holding a poster giveaway for fans in Japan during the kitchen car's run, which you can enter by posting a photo of the kitchen car as it stops in one of the local areas. For more details about the competition and the kitchen car's full schedule, check the anime's website (Link in Japanese). The Fat Channel Twitter account will also post live updates of the car's location.

Shochiku is distributing the film, which will open on July 1. The anime film will feature the familiar characters from the franchise now grown up, and reuniting to construct a campsite.

Source: Comic Natalie