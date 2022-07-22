Interest
One Piece 25th Anniversary Short Video Tracks the Epic Journey Across 3,463 Used-Up Pen Nibs
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Eiichiro Oda has gone through 3,463 pen nibs drawing the epic saga of One Piece so far. A new promotional video commemorating the manga's 25th anniversary puts a trail of pen nibs together with manga pages in order to retrace the emotional journey. One Piece's YouTube account posted the video on Friday to commemorate the manga's 25th anniversary.
Note: The video contains spoilers for the manga.
Since 2017, the Japan Anniversary Association has acknowledged July 22 as "One Piece Day," commemorating the anniversary of the manga's debut (although the manga actually launched on July 19, 1997, it was advertised as launching on July 22).