Pokémon Electric Cars Will Soon Hit the Streets

An electrifying collaboration between Pokémon and the MINI Concept Aceman car was revealed at Gamescom on Tuesday. MINI is streaming a trailer for the special Pikachu-type model type on its YouTube channel.

The trailer shows the electric mouse Pokémon on the digital dashboard. Starting up the car triggers a charming animation, as if to imply that Pikachu is charging the energy with Thunderbolt. The car also comes with a built-in projector, perfect for gorging in Pokémon anime episodes.

In addition, MINI's Head of Design, Oliver Heilmer, teased that drivers can "connect" their gaming console to the car. The collaboration's official motto is "Play on. Never stop playing."

[Via Polygon]