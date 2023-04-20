One-of-a-Kind Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Receives US$100,000 Bid in 1st Hour of eBay Auction

"Tyler the Great Warrior" card was created for child cancer patient Tyler Gressle in 2005

Photo provided by Alex Cimo

The rarestcard in existence—"Tyler the Great Warrior," which was only ever printed once—surpassed US$150,000 in bids as of Thursday. The card first went on auction on eBay on Wednesday.documentary maker Alex Cimo, who interviewed the card's owner Tyler Gressle, told ANN that the card received a US$100,000 bid within the first hour.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Gressle's wish of creating his own Yu-Gi-Oh! card in 2005, and Gressle has kept the card in storage ever since.

In 2001, Tyler Gressle was diagnosed with an undifferentiated sarcoma of the liver, an extremely rare form of cancer. At the time, there were only 200 known cases in the United States. Through his wish, he was given the opportunity to select the art and name of a forthcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! card.

For the "Tyler the Great Warrior" card, manga creator Kazuki Takahashi drew two sketches of a design based on Future Trunks, a character from Dragon Ball . Takahashi also personally signed the card. Gressle remarked that his wish gave him the opportunity to express his appreciation for two of his biggest interests at the time: Dragon Ball and Yu-Gi-Oh! .

The auction will conclude on April 29 at 6:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. EST, and 10:00 a.m. JST. Gressle plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the auction back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as a thank-you for helping illustrate his inner warrior. Beckett Grading Services professionally graded the card as a 7 (near mint condition).

Sources: Email Correspondence, eBay