My Hero Academia and NBA Fashion Collaboration Announced

Love? How about professional basketball?/NBA apparel is on its way!

© K. Horikoshi／Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project © 2023 NBA Properties

Love My Hero Academia ? How about professional basketball? Then I have got news for you. My Hero Academia , TOHO animation , Crunchyroll , the NBA, NBALAB, and HYPERFLY are coming together to produce a series of NBA/ My Hero Academia apparel items.

This collaboration will see the characters from My Hero Academia appearing on the merchandise of nine NBA teams: The Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

A special selection of items will be available for purchase exclusively at the upcoming NBA Con in Las Vegas from July 7, 2023, through July 9, 2023, and will feature All Might on T-shirts for the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks.

The initial retail launch is coming this fall and will feature All Might on T-shirts, hoodies, and satin jackets. These items will be available for purchase through the Crunchyroll Store, HYPERFLY.com, NBAStore.com, and LIDS.com in the US and Canada and on NBAStore.jp in Japan.

Source: Crunchyroll News