Sapporo Snow Festival 2024 Announces First Ever Gundam Sculpture

On December 15, the Sapporo Snow Festival announced the lineup for the large snow statues at the Sapporo Snow Festival 2024. Since then, there has been a slow trickle of announcements for smaller statues. On January 15, the official Twitter account for the Gundam Seed anime announced the series would be participating in this year's winter festivities.

In a franchise first, Gundam Seed will display a bust of the Rising Freedom Gundam at the Winter Festival. While it's not stated if this is in conjunction with the release of the new film, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM , considering the film's release on January 26, it seems plausible. The Gundam Seed anime's official website also noted there will be a “special wrap booth” at the festival as well. Although there is no mention if this booth is going to be a pop-up store at the Sapporo Snow Festival, the fine print states the booth will be open as a store and for displays.

The Rising Freedom Gundam will be on display at the HBC German Pavilion at the Sapporo Snow Festival between February 4-11. The booth will be open between 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. during those same days. The booth will limit entry if it reaches capacity. The Sapporo Snow Festival 2024 itself will be held between February 4-February 11. All venues are open to the public 24-hours a day and the sculptures will be illuminated between 10:00-11:00 p.m. If you love Gundam Seed and are in Sapporo in early February, this is the statue to see.