Ring's Sadako Gets a Bishoujo Figure From Kotobukiya

The cute Sadako will always be watching you

In 1991, the Japanese novel world was graced with the horror story Ring by Koji Suzuki . After spawning films for the Japanese and later U.S. markets, the franchise has garnered fans across the world. One factor in its popularity is likely the enigmatic and tragic villain Sadako. The image of her crawling out of a television to end her victims has been seared into the minds of many and created an iconic modern movie monster. But as Japanese fans are wont to do, they've taken Sadako and turned her into a cute girl. And now you can have a cute version of Sadako with the release of the Sadako Bishoujo Statue from Kotobukiya .

Image via www.kotobukiya.co.jp ©KADOKAWA

Kotobukiya 's English X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the Sadako Bishoujo Statue on July 6. The company posted two images of the figure and stated pre-orders would begin shortly after.

【PAINT MASTER REVEAL】

Take a first look at the paint master for HORROR BISHOUJO Sadako!



Sadako ominously floats above numerous videotapes...



Pre-orders open soon.#Sadako #AX2024 #BISHOUJO15th pic.twitter.com/dzEj1Tns2F — Kotobukiya Official (@Kotobukiya_EN) July 5, 2024

A follow-up post on Kotobukiya Online Shop and Sadako's X/ Twitter accounts on July 9 revealed a bit more info on the new Sadako figure. According to Kotobukiya , the figure also commemorates the 15th anniversary of the Bishoujo figure line. The account also noted an alternate horror face part will be included with a purchase on the Kotobukiya online store. The Sadako account added the figure was sculpted by Shunya Yamashita and includes a face part where you can see Sadako's eyes. The Kotobukiya website says that the figure will come with one face plart where her hair covers her face, and another where you can see her eyes.

\Shop Exclusive/

If you purchase the figure through the Kotobukiya Shop, it will come with a "horror face part" with a terrifying gaze peeking out from between the hair!

Adjust the horror level to suit your mood…

…shop.kotobukiya.co.jp/shop/g/g493405…

…It's finally here!

Sadako becomes a #BISHOUJO figure!



The texture of the dress is amazing (it's made of clear material), and the pile of video tapes is super cool☆

By replacing the parts, you can also enjoy a version where the eyes peek out from between her hair, and I am truly impressed by the master craftsmanship of #山下しゅんや [ Shunya Yamashita ]!



Please pre-order~♪

https://kotobukiya.co.jp/product/detail…

The Kotobukiya TV YouTube channel also released a short video revealing the Sadako Bishoujo Statue on July 9. The video follows The Ring film series in its presentation starting with a cathode-ray TV playing a videotape, then showing the Sadako figure appearing in the screen. It's a fun little advertisement that captures the spirit of The Ring films and is not for the faint of heart.

The Sadako Bishoujo Statue is a 1/7 scale model figure and stands at 170 millimeters (about 6.7 inches) tall. The figure will be pre-painted and is made with PVC (phthalate-free), ABS, Magnet, Iron, and PET. The figure is a bit expensive at 19,800 yen with tax (about US$123) and can be purchased through the Kotobukiya Shop regional portals.