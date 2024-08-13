Hello Kitty to Celebrate 50th Birthday Early at Dodger Stadium

In 1974, character designer Yūko Shimizu created one of the most iconic and enduring Sanrio characters, Hello Kitty. Celebrated the world over, Hello Kitty is marking her 50th anniversary year on one of the biggest stages: a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game on August 19. And the baseball team is putting on a big show for the kitty.

Image via x.com ©Sanrio ©Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers' X (formerly Twitter ) account first announced Hello Kitty's appearance at Dodgers Stadium in an April 17 post. The post stated that August 19 would be Hello Kitty Night with “a stadium-wide giveaway.”

A second Hello Kitty Night? Done.



The Dodgers later revealed through a press statement more about the Hello Kitty Night. Hello Kitty will not only throw the first pitch, but attendees will also receive a Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Dodgers Plush and Paper Crowns to celebrate the character's birthday.

Image via www.mlb.com ©Sanrio ©Los Angeles Dodgers

Hello Kitty fans will have the chance to meet the Sanrio character before the game as well as play Hello Kitty trivia, use the Friendship Cam, and witness a Birthday Cake Presentation with an unnamed special guest.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Hello Kitty Night will run on Monday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Dodgers Stadium. The Dodgers will be facing the Seattle Mariners in the first game of a three-game series.