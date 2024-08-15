Interest
The Big O Creator Keiichi Sato Draws New Art for 25th Anniversary
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In July 1999, The Big O, a unique giant robot anime series with a film noir aesthetic, premiered in Japan. Although the series didn't garner much popularity domestically, the series was a hit outside of Japan, particularly in the United States. Unfortunately, very little has been done for the series' 25th anniversary. Thankfully, co-creator Keiichi Satō hasn't forgotten about his series and released some new and original The Big O artwork.
Sato released two new pieces of art on his X (formerly Twitter) account on August 11 and 13. In his first post, the character and mecha designer revealed a piece featuring the characters R. Dorothry Wayneright, Roger Smith, and Norman Burg. In his second post, Sato unveiled a bust of the titular robot, The Big O.
★~25周年です！theビッグオー pic.twitter.com/PZEeYhhi0Z— さとうけいいち KEIICHI SATO (@keiichiree_Z) August 11, 2024
★ ~It's the 25th Anniversary! The Big O
★~25th THE ビッグオー pic.twitter.com/IWxLOLUyjF— さとうけいいち KEIICHI SATO (@keiichiree_Z) August 13, 2024
★ ~25th The Big O
Sato's posts garnered over 4,000 reposts and nearly 10,000 likes combined. There is a mix of Japanese and English comments between the two posts, with many fans commenting on their love of The Big O or reciting quotes such as, “Cast in the name of god, ye not guilty” or “Show time.”
Hopefully Sato will create more artwork commemorating the series' 25th anniversary year.
The Big O and The Big O II aired in Japan in 1999 and 2003, respectively. The series had a successful run on Cartoon Network's Toonami block, leading to the production of the second season by Cartoon Network, Sunrise, and Bandai Visual. The story takes place in Paradigm City where Roger Smith keeps the city safe with his giant robot The Big O.