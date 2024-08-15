Giant robot anime series premiered in July 1999

In July 1999, The Big O , a unique giant robot anime series with a film noir aesthetic, premiered in Japan. Although the series didn't garner much popularity domestically, the series was a hit outside of Japan, particularly in the United States. Unfortunately, very little has been done for the series' 25th anniversary. Thankfully, co-creator Keiichi Satō hasn't forgotten about his series and released some new and original The Big O artwork.

Sato released two new pieces of art on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on August 11 and 13. In his first post, the character and mecha designer revealed a piece featuring the characters R. Dorothry Wayneright, Roger Smith, and Norman Burg. In his second post, Sato unveiled a bust of the titular robot, The Big O .

★ ~It's the 25th Anniversary! The Big O

★~25th THE ビッグオー pic.twitter.com/IWxLOLUyjF — さとうけいいち KEIICHI SATO (@keiichiree_Z) August 13, 2024

★ ~25th The Big O

Sato's posts garnered over 4,000 reposts and nearly 10,000 likes combined. There is a mix of Japanese and English comments between the two posts, with many fans commenting on their love of The Big O or reciting quotes such as, “Cast in the name of god, ye not guilty” or “Show time.”

Hopefully Sato will create more artwork commemorating the series' 25th anniversary year.

The Big O and The Big O II aired in Japan in 1999 and 2003, respectively. The series had a successful run on Cartoon Network 's Toonami block, leading to the production of the second season by Cartoon Network , Sunrise , and Bandai Visual . The story takes place in Paradigm City where Roger Smith keeps the city safe with his giant robot The B ig O.