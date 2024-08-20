Macross 7's FIRE BOMBER Band to Release 1st New Song in 12 Years

Deculture.

One of anime's greatest fictional bands is undoubtedly Fire Bomber from Macross 7 . With the power of the Sound Force, the four members of the band — Basara Nekki, Mylene Flare Jenius, Ray Lovelock, and Veffidas Feaze — fend off the series' antagonists. But unlike the pop idol music from the first Macross story, Fire Bomber is a hot-blooded rock band. To this day, the band's songs are beloved by Macross fans the world over. And, for the first time in 12 years, Fire Bomber is releasing a new single.

Image via x.com ©1994,2024 BIGWEST/MACROSS 7 PROJECT, ©1997 BIGWEST/OVA MACROSS 7 PROJECT

The Macross franchise 's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on August 15 the new Fire Bomber single “Burn! Burn! Burn!” slated for October 30. The account also revealed the Macross 7 Ultra Fire!! Fire Bomber Best Album would also be getting a vinyl release on the same day. Members of the franchise 's fan club will receive an exclusive item with any pre-order of these two releases through the fan club.

Macross 7

FIRE BOMBER's first single in 12 years

💿"BURN! BURN! BURN!" to be released‼️

＆

" Macross 7 ULTRA FIRE!!" FIRE BOMBER BEST ALBUM

📀First vinyl release‼️



🔥🔥Release date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024🔥🔥



Now accepting "Chojiku Fan Club Macross Damashi" pre-orders with exclusive member gift



https://macross.jp/contents/774765

The Macross website went into further detail on the upcoming releases. While not explicitly stated, the releases appear to be in conjunction with the 30th anniversary of Macross 7 . According to the site, the single will be an upbeat song, “featuring a passionate exchange between Basara Nekki and Mylene Flare Jenius, designed to get listeners shouting along and pumped up.” The single's jacket will also include a new illustration by Macross 7 character designer Haruhiko Mikimoto .

The Macross website also released details regarding the vinyl release of Macross 7 Ultra Fire!! Fire Bomber Best Album. The album will be released as a two-disc vinyl record set. Disc 1 will feature a design scheme inspired by the VF-19 Custom Fire Valkyre, the Valkyre piloted by series protagonist Basara Nekki, and Disc 2 by the VF-11 MAXL Custom Mylene Valkyre, piloted by series heroine Mylene Flare Jenius.

The “Burn! Burn! Burn!” single will also include two solo tracks, one featuring just Barasa and the other just Mylene, at 1,540 yen (about US$10.40). The Macross 7 Ultra Fire!! Fire Bomber Best Album vinyl reprint of the 2008 album of the same name is 6,600 yen (about US$45.00) and will include the following tracks:

Disc 1 Side A:

1. TRY AGAIN

2. HOLY LONELY LIGHT (Duet Version)

3. Totsugeki Love Heart (Duet Version)

4. MY SOUL FOR YOU

Disc 1 Side B:

1. PARADE

2. SWEET FANTASY

3. 1・2・3・4・5・6・7 NIGHTS

4. REMEBER 16 (Acoustic Version)

5. I CALL YOUR NAME

Disc 2 Side A:

1. …Dakedo Baby!!

2. SEVENTH MOON

3. POWER TO THE DREAM

4. MY FRIENDS

Disc 1 Side B:

1. DYNAMITE EXPLOSION

2. LIGHT THE LIGHT

-Bonus Track-

3. PLANET DANCE (Live Version/1997.8.17 at Shibuya Kokaido)

4. Angel Voice (Played by Basara Nekki)

Image via macross.jp ©1994,2024 BIGWEST/MACROSS 7 PROJECT, ©1997 BIGWEST/OVA MACROSS 7 PROJECT

This is a wonderful surprise for any Macross and Fire Bomber fan as it's not often new songs from older Macross series are produced. Unfortunately, the Macross website did not specify if the single and album would be available outside of Japan.