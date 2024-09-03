Manga Creator Kazuhiko Shimamoto Plays Himself in Super Sentai Cameo

Starting in 1974 with Himitsu Sentai Gorenger , the Super Sentai franchise has become an institution in Japan with 49 different teams with various themes. When a beloved figure in the entertainment industry appears in an episode, it's often fun and puts them in some sort of danger. This was the case for manga creator Kazuhiko Shimamoto ( Aoi Honō , Anime Tenchō , The Skull Man remake) in the latest Super Sentai series Bakuage Sentai Boonboomger. (Shimamoto also happens to design the enemies in this series.)

The 27th episode of Boomboomger aired on September 1 and featured a new recurring villain, Disrace (voiced by Showtaro Morikubo ). While the plans of Disrace are still a mystery, his plan to undermine the Boomboomgers in the episode involved a carpet monster attacking Shimamoto during an autograph event. During the attack, the villainous Itasha (voiced by Nana Mizuki ) tells the creator in a somewhat sultry voice he's attractive, to which he thanks her.

Shimamoto reposted several X (formerly Twitter ) posts on September 1 regarding his appearance in Boomboomgers, but didn't post anything himself until September 2. In his post the creator wrote, “I was just wrapped up in a carpet and thrashing around from the neck up the whole time!! Thank you to all the Boomboomgers!!” So, it appears the creator had a fun time on set.

During an autograph signing and talk show, I was attacked by a carpet Guruma!! I was trampled by Itasha-sama!! I was saved by Mirai!! I had a very fulfilling time!! I was just wrapped up in a carpet and thrashing around from the neck up the whole time!! Thank you to all the Boomboomgers!! And thank you to Itasha-sama (lol)!?!?

Surprisingly, the (fictional) fate of Shimamoto wasn't addressed before his episode ended. It's implied the creator was saved, and if so, it happened off screen. Even so, Shimamoto's appearance in the series is a fun little treat for parents and fans of the creator. Hopefully Shimamoto being captured becomes a small running joke in the series going forward, as it's fun for all.