Bleach Anime Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Visual

See Ichigo Kurosaki & all his greatest adversaries

It's hard to believe the anime of Tite Kubo 's seminal manga Bleach is two decades old. Coming on the heels of other popular Weekly Shonen Jump adaptations, the Bleach anime made an almost instantaneous mark on the fandom and maintains a strong fanbase to this day. As a reward for the fans' dedication, the Bleach website renewed this week with a new key visual.

Image via x.com ©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ

The Bleach X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed the new visual on September 16. The account noted the art puts the spotlight on the series protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki and major foes he fought over the course of the anime.

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥

𝟐𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐔𝐀𝐋

◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢

A special visual celebrating the anime's 20th anniversary, depicting Ichigo's battles against powerful enemies throughout the story──



✦ 20th official website renewal

https://bleach-anime.com/20th/

The Aniplex YouTube channel uploaded a video featuring the visual, the song “Number One – Bankai”, and quotes from Byakuya Kuchiki, Grimmow Jaegerjaquez, Ulquiorra Cifer, Sousuke Aizen, Kugo Ginjo, and Yhwach.