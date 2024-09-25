Cristiano Ronaldo Teases Fatal Fury Appearance Ahead of Tokyo Game Show

Will he bring his soccer skills to the fighting game?

One of the greatest soccer players playing today is Cristiano Ronaldo. But even the greatest soccer players need some hobbies, and what better hobby is there than appearing in the upcoming SNK game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves? The legendary soccer forward posted a short Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves teaser to his X (formerly Twitter ) account on September 22, teasing, "Something exciting in the making!"

Image via SNK's X/Twitter account ©SNK CORPORATION ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The 30-second teaser shows a soccer stadium and the number 7, Ronaldo's jersey number, flashing on the jumbo screen. Partway through the video, the text “A legendary player joins a legendary game” pops onto the screen followed by a name check for Ronaldo. The teaser video ends with the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves logo and the release date.

It's unsurprising Ronaldo is posting a teaser for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as the Saudi Arabian organization MiSK Foundation owns a 96.18% majority share of SNK , and Ronaldo currently plays for the Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr FC, which is 75% owned by the Saudia Arabia Public Investment Fund. However, it's still unclear if the Al-Nassr FC forward will appear in the upcoming fighting game, despite the trailers. SNK plans to exhibit Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves at the Tokyo Game Show 2024 between September 26 and 29.