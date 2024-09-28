Interest
Shoko Nakagawa Holds Free Concert Tour for New Single Release
Multi-talent Shōko Nakagawa, oft referred to as Shoko-tan, is likely best known for her prolific music career with over 20 singles (many of which have been featured as anime or game theme songs), five albums, and countless collaborations with other artists over the years. Now joining her long repertoire is “Across the World” for the feature-length virtual reality anime Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom. To celebrate its release, Nakagawa announced free concerts at different release events.
Nakagawa announced her tour on her YouTube channel Nakagawa Shoko no “Wo” via her X (formerly Twitter) account on September 7. In her X/Twitter post, she said, “Free meetups nationwide!! Shōko Nakagawa is coming to your town!”
✨拡散希望✨— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) September 7, 2024
YouTubeアップしました！ご視聴andチャンネル登録お願いします！
全国で無料オフ会！！あなたの街に中川翔子が行きます！https://t.co/hjUAthL350 pic.twitter.com/77aopWQGgr
✨Please share this✨
I uploaded it to YouTube! Please watch and subscribe to the channel!
Free meetups nationwide!! Shōko Nakagawa is coming to your town!
https://youtu.be/KH0Ng-yAQt0
She will travel to 14 different release events between September 8 to November 24 in Ibaraki, Hokkaido, Shiga, Osaka, Tokyo, Okinawa, Gifu, Shizuoka, Nara, and other prefectures. More inform can be found in the description of the YouTube video and on her website. She and her staff also suggested fans arrive to the venues early due to limited capacity.
The multi-talent had her first performance on September 2 at the Aeon Mall Tsuchiura in Ibaraki Prefecture. Nakagawa posted photos of the event on her X/Twitter account, and the venue was filled with fans of all ages.
土浦イオンモールに来てくれてACROSS THE WORLDを聞いてくれたみんな、ありがとう！！大好き！！#しょこたんガンダムツアー pic.twitter.com/muPjbbNosp— 🍉中川翔子🍉🐈⬛ (@shoko55mmts) September 8, 2024
Thank you to everyone who came to the Aeon Mall Tsuchiura and listened to ACROSS THE WORLD!! I love you!!
Sources: Shōko Nakagawa's X/Twitter account (link 2), Nakagawa Shoko no “Wo” YouTube channel, Shōko Nakagawa's website