Luffy Joins LA Lakers for 1 Night

Luffy teams up with Lebron “King” James to become the King of Basketball

The Los Angeles Lakers basketball team announced on Friday that it would be hosting Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates from the massively popular anime and manga series One Piece on February 28. The organization states, “Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are joining the Lakers for One Piece Night on Feb. 28!” Details about the event are forthcoming.

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are joining the Lakers for One Piece Night on Feb. 28! More details to come 🏴‍☠️ #LakersxONEPIECE



麦わらのルフィ「Los Angeles Lakers」入団！？

『ONE PIECE』と「Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/nzc1wWVMaK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 19, 2024

The One Piece characters have appeared at a couple of U.S. sporting events since December 2023. The Los Angeles Rams football team hosted Luffy and his gang of pirates in a game against the Cleveland Browns for the “Los Angeles Rams and One Piece Game Collaboration Day” at SoFi Stadium in December 2023. The Boston Red Sox baseball team then hosted “ One Piece Night” at Fenway Park in August during the second game in their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to the Lakers' website, the team are set to face its crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Clippers, at home on One Piece Night. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster from US$153.