Manga Plus to Publish Exclusive Interviews With 8 Manga Creators in English

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on Tuesday the mobile manga reader app will release eight exclusive interviews with manga creators for its 6th anniversary. The first part of the interviews is currently available on the MANGA Plus website.

The interviewed manga creators include: Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki ( Ichi the Witch ), Tohru Kuramori ( Centuria ), Kei Saikawa and Akira Takahashi ( Hero Organization ), Yukinobu Tatsu ( Dandadan ), Masaoki Shindō ( RuriDragon ), and Kenta Shinohara ( WITCH WATCH ). The Nishi and Usazaki, Kuramori, and Saikawa and Takahashi interviews were released on January 27. The Tatsu, Shindo, and Shinohara interviews will release on February 4. Shueisha stated the interviews “Explore [the creators'] storytelling journey, favorite characters, and the creative process that brings these worlds to life.”

MANGA Plus ' editorial department also released a statement for the sixth anniversary:

A big thank you to the fans who have supported us, and continue to read our stories. Please enjoy the interviews, and add more depth to your enjoyment of these titles. We're excited to giveaway the special T-shirts, and we look forward to seeing you wear them. There's plenty more in store this year, so join us, and continue your manga journey of discovery here at MANGA Plus !

Along with the interview series, MANGA Plus is giving away 20 MANGA Plus 6th Anniversary T-shirts. The T-shirt features characters from One Piece , Boruto , Kaiju No. 8 , Chainsaw Man , Sakamoto Days , SPY x FAMILY , Dandadan , and Kagurabachi . Tokyo Otaku Mode is managing the giveaway.

MANGA Plus launched globally (excluding Japan, China, and South Korea) in January 2019. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.