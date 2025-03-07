Speed Racer's Mach 5 Chōgōkin Toy Boasts All 7 Gadgets

For an appropriate 55,500-yen price

Image via tamashiiweb.com ©タツノコプロ © BANDAI SPIRITS

Bandai's Tamashii Nations brand launched preorders for the Chogokin Mach-gō (Mach 5) toy from the Mach Go Go Go ( Speed Racer ) anime on Tuesday. The toy will ship this September and come with a special display base featuring the franchise 's Japanese title logo.

Comes with a special display base with the title logo of Mach Go Go Go engraved on it! You can display the Mach-gō as if it's jumping!

According to the Tamashii Web website, the toy is a 1/18-scale car featuring all seven of the Mach-gō's gadgets. The toy will also come with the above-mentioned display base and miniature figures of the characters Gō Mifune (Speed Racer) and Michi Shimura (Trixie). The toy retails for an appropriate 55,500 yen (about US$372) and is available to order in Japan, Asia, and North America.

Image via tamashiiweb.com ©タツノコプロ © BANDAI SPIRITS

A prototype of the Mach-gō toy was displayed during the Chōgōkin 50th Anniversary Exhibition at the Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo in mid-2024. At the time, no details for a release were announced.

Mach Go Go Go was created by Tatsuo Yoshida in 1966 and debuted in Shueisha 's now defunct Shonen Book imprint. The manga series was adapted into an anime series in 1967 and stars Setsuya Tanaka as series lead Gō Mifune. Michiko Nomura portrayed Michi Shimura, Mifune's love interest. A remake series, retitled as Speed Racer X in English, aired in Japan in 1997 with 13 episodes airing in the United States in 2002. The series made its live-action debut with 2008's Speed Racer film.