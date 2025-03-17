Interest
44 Touken Ranbu Musical Veterans Reunite for 10th Anniversary Festival at Tokyo Dome
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Touken Ranbu Musical staff announced the guests for the upcoming "Touken Ranbu Musical Medetaya Uta no Homare Hananomai 10th Anniversary Festival" on March 11. 44 veterans from the franchise will appear at the July 29 and 30 sessions.
🌸目出度歌誉花舞 十周年祝賀祭🌸— ミュージカル『刀剣乱舞』公式 (@musical_touken) March 11, 2025
キャスト・スタッフ情報を公開✨
ミュージカル『刀剣乱舞』シリーズに出演した44振りの刀剣男士たちが集い、#刀ミュ の十周年を華々しく祝います🎊
公演は、7月29日(火)・7月30日(水)
東京ドームで開催🎉
🔻詳細は公式サイトにて！https://t.co/6MImuxOqUO pic.twitter.com/mdAse6IUww
🌸 Touken Ranbu Musical Medetaya Uta no Homare Hananomai 10th Anniversary Festival🌸
Cast and staff information released✨
44 Swords who appeared in the Touken Ranbu Musical series will gather together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of TouMus in style🎊
The performances are on July 29 (Tuesday) and July 30 (Wednesday)
At Tokyo Dome🎉
🔻Check the official website for details!
https://musical-toukenranbu.jp/pages/10th_anniversary
The festival will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 29 and 30. While 44 musical veterans are slated to appear, Akira Takano (Hizamaru) will only appear on July 29. Shotaro Arisawa (Izuminokami Kanesada) and spi (Tonbogiri) will appear on July 30. The other 41 cast members will appear on both July 29 and 30. As of press time, ticket information has not been announced.
Sources: Touken Ranbu Musical's X/Twitter account (link 2), Touken Ranubu Musical's website, Nijimen