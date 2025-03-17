×
44 Touken Ranbu Musical Veterans Reunite for 10th Anniversary Festival at Tokyo Dome

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
41 performers will appear on both July 29 and 30, with 3 more appearing on 1 day only

touken_ranbu_musical
Image via x.com
©NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC／ミュジカル『刀剣乱舞』製作委員会

The Touken Ranbu Musical staff announced the guests for the upcoming "Touken Ranbu Musical Medetaya Uta no Homare Hananomai 10th Anniversary Festival" on March 11. 44 veterans from the franchise will appear at the July 29 and 30 sessions.

🌸 Touken Ranbu Musical Medetaya Uta no Homare Hananomai 10th Anniversary Festival🌸

Cast and staff information released✨

44 Swords who appeared in the Touken Ranbu Musical series will gather together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of TouMus in style🎊

The performances are on July 29 (Tuesday) and July 30 (Wednesday)
At Tokyo Dome🎉

🔻Check the official website for details!
https://musical-toukenranbu.jp/pages/10th_anniversary

The festival will take place at the Tokyo Dome on July 29 and 30. While 44 musical veterans are slated to appear, Akira Takano (Hizamaru) will only appear on July 29. Shotaro Arisawa (Izuminokami Kanesada) and spi (Tonbogiri) will appear on July 30. The other 41 cast members will appear on both July 29 and 30. As of press time, ticket information has not been announced.

Sources: Touken Ranbu Musical's X/Twitter account (link 2), Touken Ranubu Musical's website, Nijimen

