Ado, Yoasobi, Hololive's Suisei Hoshimachi Join Forces for McDonald's Music Video

Image via x.com ©2016 COVER Corp.

McDonald's Japan announcedi on March 16 that the fast-food chain is collaborating with Hololive VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi on a music video dropping two days later.

A Tirori Mix Simultaneous Viewing Party has been scheduled on Suisei Hoshimachi 's YouTube channel!

The collaboration starts at 19:45 on Tuesday, March 18, to coincide with the release of the music video!

This will be Hoshimachi's first VRChat broadcast.

McDonald's Tirori Mix

This year, I, Suisei Hoshimachi , will also be participating‼🍟



To coincide with the music video premiere on the evening of March 18,

A simultaneous viewing stream will be available!

Let's all watch it together✨

The collaboration music video was released on March 18. However, in a surprise twist McDonald's Japan revealed Japanese singer Ado and pop duo YOASOBI had also collaborated on the “Tiroremix” music video. The music video is a medley of Ado 's “Yoru No Pierrot”, YOASOBI 's, “Yoru ni Kakeru”, and Suisei Hoshimachi 's “Bibbidiba”. The music video was subsequently released on the McDonald's Japan YouTube channel.

It turned into a surprising collaboration!



Ado "Yoru No Pierrot"

×

YOASOBI "Yoru ni Kakeru"

×

Suisei Hoshimachi "Bibbidiba"



Tiroremix MV out now!

https:// YouTube .com/watch?v=Nr5OEA

Along with the Suisei Hoshimachi collaboration, McDonald's Japan also collaborated with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku at the beginning of March. The collaboration was for the McShaker Fries (the Shaka Shaka Potato in Japan) and included a new rendition of the popular Miku song “Mikumiku Ni Shiteageru [Shiteyanyo]”.