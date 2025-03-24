Interest
Ado, Yoasobi, Hololive's Suisei Hoshimachi Join Forces for McDonald's Music Video
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
McDonald's Japan announcedi on March 16 that the fast-food chain is collaborating with Hololive VTuber Suisei Hoshimachi on a music video dropping two days later.
星街すいせいYouTubeチャンネルにて— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) March 16, 2025
「ティロリミックス同時視聴会」が決定！
MV公開に合わせて3.18(火)19:45スタート！
星街さん初のVRChat配信でお届けします pic.twitter.com/mN1A4e70TV
A Tirori Mix Simultaneous Viewing Party has been scheduled on Suisei Hoshimachi's YouTube channel!
The collaboration starts at 19:45 on Tuesday, March 18, to coincide with the release of the music video!
This will be Hoshimachi's first VRChat broadcast.
マクドナルドさんの #ティロリミックス— 星街すいせい☄️ホロライブ０期生 (@suisei_hosimati) March 16, 2025
今年は星街すいせいも参加‼🍟
3月18日夜のMVプレミア公開に合わせて、
同時視聴配信を実施！
みんなで一緒に見よう✨#PR https://t.co/7unQKwLNu2
McDonald's Tirori Mix
This year, I, Suisei Hoshimachi, will also be participating‼🍟
To coincide with the music video premiere on the evening of March 18,
A simultaneous viewing stream will be available!
Let's all watch it together✨
The collaboration music video was released on March 18. However, in a surprise twist McDonald's Japan revealed Japanese singer Ado and pop duo YOASOBI had also collaborated on the “Tiroremix” music video. The music video is a medley of Ado's “Yoru No Pierrot”, YOASOBI's, “Yoru ni Kakeru”, and Suisei Hoshimachi's “Bibbidiba”. The music video was subsequently released on the McDonald's Japan YouTube channel.
すごいコラボになりました— マクドナルド (@McDonaldsJapan) March 18, 2025
Ado「夜のピエロ」
×
YOASOBI「夜に駆ける」
×
星街すいせい「ビビデバ」
ティロリミックスMV大公開！https://t.co/SV3whRou9K pic.twitter.com/ZrHsgcmcuQ
It turned into a surprising collaboration!
Ado "Yoru No Pierrot"
×
YOASOBI "Yoru ni Kakeru"
×
Suisei Hoshimachi "Bibbidiba"
Tiroremix MV out now!
https://YouTube.com/watch?v=Nr5OEA
Along with the Suisei Hoshimachi collaboration, McDonald's Japan also collaborated with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku at the beginning of March. The collaboration was for the McShaker Fries (the Shaka Shaka Potato in Japan) and included a new rendition of the popular Miku song “Mikumiku Ni Shiteageru [Shiteyanyo]”.
Sources: McDonald's Japan's YouTube channel, Hoshimatsu Suisei's X/Twitter account and McDonald's Japan's X/Twitter account (link 2) via Otakomu