Kazutaka Kodaka Talks About His New Game, His Writing Process, and Danganronpa

, the newest game fromcreator,, is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. We were able to sit down with him and talk aboutand how he writes games—as well as his magnum opusThe main characters, Yuma and Shinigami, explore the city and solve mysteries in a 3D environment.It's set in a city where it never stops raining. The whole city is owned by this big company so whenever incidents happen, they are just swept under the rug. With the help of Shinigami, Yuma tries to solve mysteries inside a Mystery Labyrinth.As you go through a labyrinth, you step-by-step solve a murder mystery. It's difficult to just describe it with words but we plan on releasing more gameplay footage in upcoming trailers.Yes, each case will have a completely different Mystery Labyrinth.It's more like going into another world rather than going into a person's mind. It's kind of like a person's “palace” inOverall, the game itself is inspired by a mixture of Sherlock Holmes, the fantasy style of Tim Burton, and theseries that I'm known for.Since it's a detective-themed video game, I thought it would be better cloudy than bright. I also wanted some cyberpunk elements in the scenery as well. I thought it would be really cool to have the detectives in a city with rain and neon lights. And as you go through the game, you'll see that the mystery of why it's always raining is also a part of the plot. Oh, and there are a lot of drains in the city—that's also a big part of it.Well,was a straight mixture of cyberpunk and Japan. Withthere is more of a fantasy and general Asian feel to it along with some cyberpunk elements. I mean,took place in Japan so of course there was a big Japanese element to it. But as for, it doesn't take place in any specific country—so there are different kinds of influences in it.It is a complete coincidence. We never even discussed our projects with each other.Hmmmm. Love and hate.I think when you finish the game, you will clearly understand it was about love and hate.One thing that makes this game different fromis the “Super Detective” aspect. In, you're always worried about whether you can trust the other characters or not. But withyou can trust the people you partner up with—be that Shinigami or the other detectives. There's that kind of friendship love. You might feel that it's like amanga in that way. You get together with your companions and fight the bad guys—though with afeel to it, of course.Of course, they are different things.isandis, but I think that people who enjoywill really enjoy playing this game—and people who have never played thegames will enjoy the experience as well.I'd say the biggest difference is that it feels more… peaceful? Of course, the dark side ofis still there but a wider audience will be able to enjoy this as opposed toI'd say it's like ifdirected a Disney movie.But that's something you'd want to see, isn't it?As you go through the game you'll get to explore the different districts of the city. There are side quests you can do like helping out the people who live in the city and solving other mysteries. When big incidents happen, you team up with other detectives in the city and try to crack the case. And like I mentioned earlier, there's a big company that prefers to sweep these incidents under the rug, so with the help of Shinigami, you try to uncover what really happened. And when the mystery is solved in the Mystery Labyrinth, things change a bit in the real world.Yes. It's the same basic cycle aswas an adventure game made in the 2010s. I wantto feel like one made in the 2020s. In order for me to do that, I wanted to do the whole game in 3D so a wider, modern audience could enjoy it. With 3D models, the characters are more expressive. And thanks to thedevelopment team for this project—who have worked on severalgames and specialize in this kind of 3D modeling—we were able to make the characters 3D.Shinigami. I've been seeing a lot of positive comments about the character after the new trailer dropped.I've never heard of this before! Nintendo didn't say anything either. And since it's not an official thing, well…It was all Komatsuzaki. But I don't think there is any greater meaning to it. It just seems to fit that particular character.Actually, I almost always use amnesia as a plot device. The biggest reason I do this is because I want the player to be able to put themselves in the protagonist's shoes. This is easier to do when the protagonist doesn't have a lot of memories of their own. This way, players learn about the location and situation they are in since the main character is interested in learning those things as well.The first thing I decide on is the setting—where it takes place and what kind of place it is. Then I think about the characters—the Super Detectives incase. After that I broadly think about the incidents—the murders that happen—followed by the game's big climax—which I think is the most important aspect. Then, to make sure that the big climax makes sense, I go back and make adjustments throughout the rest of the story.Yes, it is. Actually, one other thing I do while writing is imagine what the game's trailer will look like—how it will show off the game. Because that will be most players' introduction to the game.Yes, but I only think about things like this when I am at my desk working—which may be why I'm there so much. I try not to focus on it too much but it does help me see the game objectively.I like the idea of a “natural born villain”—someone who has no reason to be evil but just is. Kind of likeversion of the Joker. Why they became bad—why they became the way they are… they give reasons but they change every time. That's what I think of as a genuine villain.It's more that it's not something anyone can become, it's that they just are. When I write my villains, I am very particular about how I go about it because of just how much they impact the story.There's just something that draws me to villains. I wonder why that is? I was born and raised in a peaceful household. But in a fictional setting, the villains just shine.Yeah, that's probably it.Due to how the novel's story works, I think it could work as an anime movie but not as a series—I think that would be a bit too difficult.I wanted to add them in as a kind of Easter Egg for core fans of the franchise—but more than that, I wanted to show everyone that everything [the novels, the anime, and the games] was all connected.Yes.If you play the ending and then the prologue again, I think you'll see it in a new light. I wanted to leave it up to the player to decide what is a lie and what isn't.By the timewas released,had a huge fanbase. I wanted the climax to have a huge twist—a big impact—even for diehard fans. You see, whileandhad big climaxes, they were only impactful for the characters themselves—there was despair but that despair was for the characters and not the players. With, I wanted to bring despair not just to the characters but the players as well.