'Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town' Light Novel Series Gets Slice-of-Life Spinoff Manga

The January 2020 issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Thursday that author Toshio Satō and illustrator Nao Watanuki 's Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ( Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari ) light novel series is getting a slice-of-life spinoff manga in the next issue on January 11. Souchu is illustrating the manga titled Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi no Shokudō de Hataraku Nichijō Monogatari (Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Worked at a Restaurant in a Starter Town).

Souchu launched the Log Horizon: Nyanta's Fortune Recipe ( Log Horizon: Nyanta Hanchō Shiawase no Recipe ) spinoff manga of Mamare Touno 's Log Horizon light novels in 2012. The series' sixth and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2018.

Yen Press is releasing the Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town novel series in English, and it describes the first novel volume:

Lloyd is a novice adventurer whose dream is to discover “true strength” in the capital he's always admired, despite growing up with neighbors who always considered him weak. The story starts with him departing his hometown, which just so happens to be located right next to…one of the most dangerous dungeons in the world?! Lloyd may think of himself as powerless, but when he goes to the city that serves as the starter town for adventurers, the difference between him and everyone else couldn't be starker!

GA Bunko began publishing the light novel series in February 2017, and the eighth volume shipped on November 13. Hajime Fusemachi launched a manga adaptation on the Gangan Online website in September 2017, and the fourth compiled book volume shipped on September 12.

Yen Press released the first novel volume on November 15. Square Enix will start publishing Fusemachi's manga adaptation in English next year.

The novels are inspiring a television anime adaptation. Director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Makoto Iino is designing the characters, and Deko Akao is charge of the series scripts.