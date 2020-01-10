Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore RPG's Battle Trailer Streamed

Switch game ships on January 17

Nintendo began streaming on Friday a battle trailer for Atlus ' Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore ( Genei Ibun Roku #FE Encore ) role-playing game.



The Switch version of the game will ship on January 17. The new version will add more songs, costumes, scenarios, and dungeons.

The Japanese version of the Switch game will add elements based on the Western version of the original Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE game for the Wii U. According to the game's official website, every region's version of the Switch game will share the same content. The Wii U game's Western release featured censorship changes, including altered character costumes.

Nintendo describes the game:

The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and Atlus games have crossed paths again and the result is coming to the Nintendo Switch™ system. An inter-dimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style, and yes, danger. So, fight back! Battle through dungeons to pump up your strategy and creatively decimate your foes… before all hope fades to black. You and the rising stars you call friends will need to call on your own creative power—manifested as iconic Fire Emblem characters—to wage a secret war on rogue spirits that feed on creativity. Each encounter will immerse you in deep, turn-based battles that blend the combat of the Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei series into one brutal harmony. Fuse items to craft weaponry; then play to your strengths and crush your foes. Around every corner you'll find fun nods to multiple fandoms, including Fire Emblem references, dungeons themed to the entertainment industry, and stunning musical performances.

Atlus released Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE in Japan for the Wii U in December 2015. Atlus USA shipped the game in North America in June 2016.