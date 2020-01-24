Discotek Licenses Fujiko Mine's Lie, The Wonderful Adventures of Nils Anime

Discotek Media announced on Tuesday that it will release the Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie film, the The Wonderful Adventures of Nils series, the Angel's 3Piece series, and the AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" series on Blu-ray Disc.

The Blu-ray Disc release for Lupin the IIIrd: Fujiko Mine's Lie will ship on March 31. The release will feature the English dub and Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The film opened in Japan last May. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in Japan in its opening weekend. TMS Entertainment screened the film with an English dub at Anime Expo last July. The film is the third film in a series consisting of 2014's Lupin the Third: Jigen's Gravestone and 2017's Lupin the IIIrd Chikemuri no Ishikawa Goemon .

Takeshi Koike , who directed the previous two films and designed the Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine series, directed the new film at Telecom Animation Film . Yūya Takahashi also returned from the previous two films and Lupin III: Part IV as the scriptwriter. James Shimoji again composed the music. Katsuhito Ishii was the creative advisor.

Discotek Media released the Lupin the Third: Jigen's Gravestone film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD with an English dub and English subtitles in April 2016.

The Blu-ray Disc release for The Wonderful Adventures of Nils will ship on March 31 (under the title The Wonderful Adventures of Nils Holgersson ), and have all 52 episodes of the series in standard definition on two discs. The release will have the Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The anime based on Selma Lagerlöf 's novels debuted in 1980, and also had a later anime film.

Discotek Media describes the anime:

Nils is a lazy and greedy boy whose mischief makes everyone miserable, whether it's his parents, the animals on his farm, or the fairy-like tomte he captures one day. But he gets his comeuppance when the pint-sized tomte casts a spell to make Nils just as tiny as him! The only way to break the spell is to go on a journey to distant Lapland with Morten the farm goose, Carrot the hamster, and a flock of wild geese. Along the way, he contends with cruel witches, talking statues, wise ravens, and one very persistent fox. Under the guidance of the stern but caring Captain Akka, leader of the flock, Nils discovers his kind heart and his love for nature. But when the time comes, will he be able to choose between his human family and his feathered friends?

The Blu-ray Disc release for Angel's 3Piece will ship on March 31. The release will have the Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The anime premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The "loli pop comedy" light novel series follows Kyō Mekui, a high school student who tends to skip school due to a trauma in his past. Kyō secretly creates songs using vocal song synthesis software as his hobby. Three girls who just entered fifth grade — the crybaby Jun "Jun-tan" Gotō, the strong-willed Nozomi "Zomi" Momijidani, and the somewhat sleepy Sora "Kū" Kaneshiro who takes life at her own pace — email Kyō. These three girls, who were raised together like sisters since childhood, want Kyō to help them break into music in this "loli & pop symphony" story.

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! SS , And you thought there is never a girl online? ) directed the anime at anime studio project No.9 . Takayuki Noguchi ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! , Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) adapted Tinkle 's original novel character designs for animation, and Go Zappa ( Koihime Musō , NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them! ) both wrote and oversaw the scripts. Lantis produced the music.

The Blu-ray Disc release for AntiMagic Academy "The 35th Test Platoon" will ship on March 31. The release will have the Japanese audio with English subtitles.

The anime premiered in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The school action fantasy is set in a world where people with magic powers are close to being wiped out. Just as the balance of power and military might had once shifted from swords to sorcery, it shifts once again to guns. Takeru Kusanagi goes to "AntiMagic Academy," a training facility for Inquisitors of Heretics who crack down on the dwindling threat posed by magic users.

However, Takeru cannot use guns at all and can only fight with a sword. As a result, he is relegated to the 35th Test Platoon, the motley "small fry platoon" for poor students. One day, Ouka Ohtori, the ultra-elite pistol master who already has her qualifications for witch-hunts, joins the platoon.

