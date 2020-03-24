Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime's Video Reveals English Dub Cast for Hashira

Aniplex of America began streaming a video on Tuesday for the anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga. The video reveals and previews the Hashira's English voices.

The newly announced cast includes:

The Hashira's English cast also includes:

Johnny Yong Bosch as Giyu Tomioka

as Giyu Tomioka Erika Harlacher as Shinobu Kocho

Aniplex of America describes the television anime's story:

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode on September 28. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime on October 12. The anime will receive a sequel anime film titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba : Demon Train Arc).

Haruo Sotozaki ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Tales of Symphonia the Animation ) directed the television anime at ufotable ( Fate/Zero , Kara no Kyoukai , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ). ufotable was also credited for the scripts. Akira Matsushima ( Maria Watches Over Us , Tales of Zestiria the X ) was the character designer, with Miyuki Satō , Yōko Kajiyama , and Mika Kikuchi serving as sub-character designers. Yuki Kajiura ( Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero , Madoka Magica ) and Gō Shiina ( Tales of Zestiria the X , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , God Eater ) composed the music. Hikaru Kondo produced the series.

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on February 4. Viz Media is publishing the main manga digitally and in print.

The manga is inspiring a new smartphone game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale ( Demon Slayer : Blood-Stench Blade Royale). Aniplex will publish and distribute the game this year. The manga is inspiring a separate PlayStation 4 action game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan . Aniplex will publish the game in 2021.

Additionally, the manga has inspired two novels and a stage play.