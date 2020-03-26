Panzer Dragoon Remake Game Launches on Switch

Limited Run Games opens pre-orders for physical standard, classic editions on Friday

The Nintendo Direct Mini livestream presentation revealed on Thursday that Panzer Dragoon : Remake ⁠— Sega and Polish game developer/publisher Forever Entertainment's remake of Sega 's Panzer Dragoon game — has launched on Thursday on the Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive.

Limited Run Games will release the game's physical version in both standard and limited classic editions, and pre-orders for both will open on Friday.

The game will also launch for PC via Steam and join Google 's Stadia gaming service. The game was scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam last winter.

Panzer Dragoon : Remake will be a "refreshed" version of the original game with new graphics and other modifications. Forever Entertainment is also developing a remake of Panzer Dragoon II Zwei .

Sega 's original Panzer Dragoon game launched for Sega Saturn in 1995. The game then launched for PC in 1997 and received a PlayStation 2 port in 2006. The prequel game Panzer Dragoon II Zwei debuted for Sega Saturn in 1996. Panzer Dragoon Saga then launched for Sega Saturn in 1998. The most recent installment in the game series, Panzer Dragoon Orta , launched for Xbox in 2002.