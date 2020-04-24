Devil Survivor's Satoru Matsuba Launches Manga Based on Last Order Light Novel Series

Manga based on Kasuga Hamamatsu's novels debuts on May 4

This year's June issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Saturday that artist Satoru Matsuba ( Devil Survivor ) will launch the Last Order manga based on author Kasuga Hamamatsu and illustrator Kazunari's Last Order: Hitoribocchi no Hyakunen Sensо̄ (Lonely Hundred Years' War) light novel (pictured right) on the magazine's Suiyōbi no Sirius website on May 4. The manga will update on Mondays.

Hamamatsu launched the Last Order light novel on Kodansha 's Novel Days website in January 2019. Kodansha published the first compiled book volume on April 1. The story takes place in the world after the "end" and follows machine soldier Lear, who has been following the "Last Order" and continuing an endless war for over 100 years.

Matsuba's Devil Survivor manga began in Shonen Sirius in 2012, and it ended in February 2016. Kodansha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume in April 2016. The manga adapts Atlus ' 2009 Shin Megami Tensei : Devil Survivor game for Nintendo DS. The original game's designer Suzuhito Yasuda ( Yozakura Quartet , Durarara!! ) is credited with the original character designs.