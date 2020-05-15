Hulu Streams 4 Digimon Anime Series

Toei Animation announced on Twitter on Friday that the following anime in the Digimon franchise are streaming on Hulu with English dubs.

Hulu previously streamed the four Digimon anime series, but it removed them last June when the streaming rights expired.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999, and the Digimon Adventure 02 television anime series then aired in 2000-2001. Digimon Tamers , the third series and a spinoff of Digimon Adventure , premiered in 2001. Digimon Frontier is the fourth series, and it premiered in 2002.

The Digimon Adventure reboot anime premiered in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Toei Animation is delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).