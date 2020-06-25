Weathering With You Manga Ends With 3rd Volume in October

Manga based on hit film launched in July 2019

The second compiled book volume of Wataru Kubota 's manga adaptation of Makoto Shinkai 's anime film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ) revealed on Tuesday that the manga will end with its third volume in October.

Vertical licensed the manga, and it will ship the first volume on September 1. The company describes the story:

The summer of freshman year of high school. A boy named Hodaka runs away from his island home and goes to Tokyo, where he spends every day in loneness. Then, in a corner of the bustling city he meets a girl named Hina. But he soon finds out that she possesses a mysterious power.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in July 2019. Kodansha released the first compiled book volume last November.