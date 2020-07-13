Ace Attorney Writer, Director Takeshi Yamazaki Leaves Capcom

Designer worked on 5 games in series

Takeshi Yamazaki, the designer and director of multiple games in CAPCOM 's Ace Attorney franchise , announced on Saturday that he has left CAPCOM after 15 years of working for the company. He added that he will still develop games, but will take on new challenges.

Yamazaki was the planner on Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney , and was also writer and director on Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth . He was the story director on Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice .

Source: Takeshi Yamazaki's Twitter account via Siliconera