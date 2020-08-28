Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 17-23

Studio Ghibli and Goro Miyazaki 's From Up On Poppy Hill anime film aired on NTV on Friday, August 21 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 11.4% rating.

The Doraemon Shin Nobita no Nihon Tanjō anime film aired as part of the Special Sunday Nobita no Shin Kyoryū Kōkai Kinen special on TV Asahi on Sunday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 3.6% rating.

This week's episode of Watashi no Kaseifu Nagisa-san , the live-action series adaptation of Furiko Yotsuhara's Kaseifu no Nagisa-san manga, aired on Tuesday, August 18 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.6% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)