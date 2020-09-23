'Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!' Live-Action Show Reveals More Cast

TV Tokyo revealed more cast, a poster visual, and the theme songs for the live-action series of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga on Wednesday.

The new cast members are:

(Note: some character name romanizations are not confirmed.)

(top row, left to right)

Kōdai Asaka as Masato Tsuge

Yūtarō as Minato Wataya

as Minato Wataya Takuya Kusakawa as Yūta Rokkaku

(bottom row, left to right)

Ryō Satō as Kii Fujisaki

Suzunosuke as Kengo Urabe

Omoinotake are performing the opening theme song "Ubugoe" (Baby's First Cry), and DEEP SQUAD are performing the ending theme song "Good Love Your Love."

The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on October 8 at 25:00 (effectively, October 9 at 1:00 a.m.), and it will also stream on the Tsutaya Premium service.

The series will star Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build, pictured left in image at right) as 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member, pictured right in image at right) as his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa. This is Akaso's first headlining role (as opposed to acting in an ensemble) in a television series. Erika Yoshida (live-action Boys Over Flowers Season 2 , Heroine Shikkaku, Sensei Kunshu ) is writing the scripts, and Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! ) is directing.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 22. Square Enix Manga released the second volume on September 8, and it is the first boys-love manga that the company has published in English.

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie