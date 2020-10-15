2.43: Seiin Kōkō Danshi Volley-bu TV Anime's Character Introduction Video Streamed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Yukako Kabei 's 2.43: Seiin Kōkō Danshi Volley-bu (Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Club) light novel series began streaming a character introduction video for the anime on Monday.

The site also revealed the first of four new character visuals for the anime. The first visual features the characters Yuni Kuroba and Kimichika Haijima. The site will reveal three more visuals in the next three weeks.

The show will premiere in Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in January 2021. The second season of The Promised Neverland anime will also air in that programming block in January.

Yasuhiro Kimura ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Three Leaves, Three Colors ) is directing the anime at David Production . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yūichi Takahashi ( FLCL Alternative , Gatchaman Crowds ) is adapting Aiji Yamakawa 's character designs for animation, and Takahashi is also serving as chief animation director. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Psycho-Pass franchise) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

The story centers on Kimichika Haijima, who got into some serious trouble on his middle school volleyball team, and as a result transferred from Tokyo to Fukui prefecture, where he again met with his childhood friend, Yuni Kuroba. Yuni has overwhelming talent at volleyball but is weak to pressure, but together with Kimichika they become the ace combo of their team. But the two have a fight at the final prefecture tournament in middle school. Now in high school at Seiin High School, Kimichika and Yuni have severed their relationship, but both join the volleyball club. Along with the second-year and third-year students in the club, they work to make Seiin High School's volleyball club a rising star in Fukui prefecture.

Kabei ( Kieli ) launched the novel series in July 2013 with illustrations by Aiji Yamakawa ( Chocolate Underground ). The franchise also has a collection of short stories, and a manga adaptation by Yamakawa that launched in Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine in its September 2018 issue.