The irregular at magic high school Franchise Has 20 Million in Circulation

Kadokawa reported on Friday that Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School franchise has 20 million copies in circulation. There are 100 volumes in the franchise , including light novels and manga.

Square Enix published Tsuna Kitaumi 's Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Nyūgaku-hen (Enrollment Arc) and Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen (Nine School Competition) manga, which adapted the first two arcs (four volumes) of the novel series. Kitaumi's Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen manga, which adapts the 12th volume, began in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in October 2016 and will ended in the third volume in 2019. Square Enix also published Gin Amō 's Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yokohama Sōran-hen (Yokohama Disturbance Arc) manga, which covers novels 6 and 7, and Majiko! 's Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen (Visitor) manga, which covers novels 9-11. The Raihōsha-hen manga ended in the seventh volume in June 2019.

The Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Steeplechase-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Steeplechase Arc) manga launched in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in March 2019, and ended on November 27. The Steeplchase-hen manga adapts the 13th volume. Yuzuki N Dash launched the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Koto Nairan-hen (The Irregular at Magic High School: Ancient City Insurrection Arc) manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in March 2019. Koto Nairan-hen adapts the 14th and 15th volumes.

A manga adaptation of the Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession) arc premiered in G Fantasy in December 2019. Tsuna Kitaumi is drawing the manga, and Fumino Hayashi and Chiaki Nagaoka are credited with composition. The manga adapts volume 16 of the original novel series. Kitaumi also drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen , Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen , and Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Nyūgaku-hen manga.

Hazumi Takeda's manga adaptation of the Shizoku Kaigi-hen (Master Clans Conference) arc of Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series launched in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in March. The Shizoku Kaigi-hen arc covers volumes 17-19 of the original novel series.

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008. The series ended with the 32nd volume, subtitled "Sacrifice-hen/Sotsugyō-hen" (Sacrifice/Graduation Arc), on September 10. The novels are getting two sequels. The first sequel, tentatively titled Zoku・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Magian Company (Sequel・ The Irregular at Magic High School Magian Company), debuted on October 10. The second series, tentatively titled Shin・ Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei Cygnus no Otome-tachi (New・ The Irregular at Magic High School Maidens of Cygnus), launched on Saturday .

The franchise is getting two manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh on February 26. The fist new manga is an adaptation of the novels' "Nankai Sōjō-hen" (South Sea Riot Arc), which is covered in the novel series' 20th volume. Nobu Aonagi ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Steeplechase-hen manga) is drawing the manga. Masaru Oda is drawing the other new manga, titled Mahōka Kōkō no Yūtōsei 2nd Season . The manga is a new series for the The Honor Student at Magic High School manga. Yu Mori , who drew the art for the first manga, is credited with collaborating on the manga. Yen Press is releasing The Honor Student at Magic High School in English. The manga is getting a television anime in 2021. Mori launched The Honor Student at Magic High School manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in 2012, and ended the series in June.

Yen Press releases the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga. The novel series has inspired multiple manga from different authors, based on different arcs of the novels. The overall book and manga franchise has 15 million copies in print, and the original novels have 10 million copies in print.

Aonagi previously drew the manga adaptation of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tales of Berseria role-playing game. The manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2016, and ended in August 2018.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web