Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime Film's English Dub Trailer Streamed

Film screens subbed, dubbed in N. America in early 2021

Aniplex of America began streaming an English dub trailer for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime on Friday.

Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film with both subtitles and an English dub in theaters in North America in early 2021.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, the film dropped to #2 this past weekend. It sold 425,000 tickets over the weekend and earned 677,783,450 yen (about US$6.57 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has now sold a total of 25.48 million tickets for 34,642,116,000 yen (about US$335 million).

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after this summer's revival screenings.) It is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever. Mugen Train began holding immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings on Saturday, December 26.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Koyoharu Gotouge 's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode in September 2019.