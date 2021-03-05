Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 22-28

The Saint Young Men anime film aired on Fuji TV on Sunday, February 28 at 1:55 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

A special for the upcoming Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship) 3D CG anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, February 23 at 10:05 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% special.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)