Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 22-28
1st episode of Tropical-Rouge! Precure at #8 in TV rankings
The Saint Young Men anime film aired on Fuji TV on Sunday, February 28 at 1:55 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.
A special for the upcoming Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship) 3D CG anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, February 23 at 10:05 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% special.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.1
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 27 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.7
|Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon
|NTV
|February 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.7
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 28 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure (First Episode)
|TV Asahi
|February 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 27 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.0
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|February 26 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)