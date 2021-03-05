News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
1st episode of Tropical-Rouge! Precure at #8 in TV rankings

The Saint Young Men anime film aired on Fuji TV on Sunday, February 28 at 1:55 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

A special for the upcoming Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune (Shimajirō and the Flying Ship) 3D CG anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Tuesday, February 23 at 10:05 a.m. and it earned a 0.7% special.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.1
Detective Conan NTV February 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.2
Doraemon TV Asahi February 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.7
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV February 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.0
One Piece Fuji TV February 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.0
Tropical-Rouge! Precure (First Episode) TV Asahi February 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 27 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0
Soreike! Anpanman NTV February 26 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 15-21
