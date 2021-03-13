Star Blazers Voice Actress Amy Howard Wilson Passes Away

The Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Virginia posted an obituary on Monday for voice actress Amy Howard Wilson , who passed away on February 28. She was 65.

Wilson voiced the role of Nova in the Star Blazers anime series, and also the Star Blazers: The Comet Empire anime. She also voiced Miranda in The Irresponsible Captain Tylor OVA . She often attended anime conventions to speak at panels and connect with fans.

Wilson was born in Detroit in May 1955. She attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and PACE University in New York City.

Services will be private. Donations can be made on her behalf to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).



