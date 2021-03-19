Aya Uchida Performs Ending Theme, Voices Mascot Character for Let's Make a Mug Too TV Anime

Promo video streamed for show's live-action part

The official website for the television anime adaptation of the city of Tajimi's promotional manga Yakunara Mug Cup Mo ( Let's Make a Mug Too ) revealed on Friday that Aya Uchida will perform the show's ending theme song "Pale Blue." Uchida will also voice the mascot character Mad Deiemon, and will also narrate the next episode previews.

The show will premiere on April 2, and will also have a live-action part. The website began streaming a promotional video for the live-action part on Wednesday.

The live-action part will feature the anime's cast highlighting famous locations and shops in Tajimi, and will take on challenges.

The cast includes Minami Tanaka as pottery novice Himeno Toyokawa, Yū Serizawa as Himeno's classmate and the pottery club's mood-maker Mika Kukuri, Yūki Wakai as the anime and game fan Naoko Naruse who spends all her time at the club for some reason, and Rina Honnizumi as the club president Toko Aoki who has enjoyed pottery since she was little. Other cast members include Kaito Ishikawa as Himeno's father Tokishirō Toyokawa, Rin Mizuhara as Himeno's grandmother Sachie Tokikawa, and Mana Ogawa as ceramics club adviser Mami Koizumi.

Haru Miyachi and Nendo Tsumura play students who attend pottery club at a different school from the main characters. They received the parts following an audition of over 2,000 applicants.

Jun Kamiya ( Blue Seed , The Third: The Girl with the Blue Eye , Kingdom ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Naruhisa Arakawa ( Active Raid , Twin Star Exorcists , This Art Club Has a Problem! ) is writing and supervising the series scripts. Ayano Yoshioka is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director. Tajimi and its tourism association are both collaborating on the anime.

The Mug-Mo unit – composed of the main characters' voice actresses Minami Tanaka , Yū Serizawa , Yūki Wakai , and Rina Honnizumi – will perform the anime's opening theme song "Tobira o Aketara" (If You Open the Door). The five-member all-female idol group Maneki-kecak will perform the live-action part's theme song "Mawaru Sekai ni" (In This Spinning World).

The manga's English website describes the manga:

The city of Tajimi, located in the southern part of Gifu Prefecture, Japan, is famous for Mino earthenware. The city is dotted with historical pottery producers and ceramic art museums. It has facilities where you can try your hand at making pottery, and many restaurants that serve food on Minoware dishes. The story begins when a high school girl moves to a shopping street in Tajimi. Many encounters await her, friends, town folk, ceramic art, etc. What will she discover in a town famous for ceramic?

The manga launched in 2012, and updates four times a year. The manga also has a four-panel spinoff manga titled Naoko no Kobachi . A separate manga adaptation for the anime launched on Akita Shoten 's free manga website "Manga Cross" on January 28. Original creator Osamu Kashiwara is writing the story for the new manga.