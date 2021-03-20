Porter Robinson, Waboku, Mah Collaborate on Animated Music Video

Waboku, Mah directed animated video accompanying single "Musician"

Music producer and DJ Porter Robinson premiered the accompanying animated music video for his single "Musician" on Wednesday. Robinson collaborated with directors Waboku and Mah on the video.

The single initially released on March 3. It is a part of Robinson's upcoming album, titled Nurture , which will release on April 23.

Asuka Dokai, rui, Hokuto Ono, Aiko Oyama, Hiroshi Sakai , Fukutaro Nishimura, and Ryoko K. (Shatter) animated the video. KAZUNOKO and Grant Gyeongchun were the background artists. Kyōsuke Ogawa was the 3D CG artist. Natsumi Etori and Saeko Suzuki worked on digital painting.

Anime production company A-1 Pictures worked on Robinson's animated music video for his song "SHELTER," which released in October 2016. Robinson had stated that Japanese pop culture and anime have influenced his music. He describes his video as a "concrete distillation of being immersed into fantasy and it's connection to reality."

Waboku is collaborating with A-1 Pictures and with singer and songwriter Eve ( Jujutsu Kaisen ) for an animated music video project titled "Baten Kaitos."