Waboku, A-1 Pictures, Eve's 'Baten Kaitos' Animated Music Video Project Gets Teaser Promo
posted on by Alex Mateo
Animation filmmaker, anime production company, singer collaborate on project
Sony Music Japan began streaming on Friday a teaser promotional video for an animated music video project titled "Baten Kaitos." The project is a collaboration by animation filmmaker Waboku and anime production company A-1 Pictures with cooperation from singer and songwriter Eve (Jujutsu Kaisen).
The project was announced on December 24.
Waboku previously worked with Eve on the "Okinimesumama" and "Tokyo Ghetto" music videos.
