Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle Smartphone Game Gets English Release

Free-to-play game originally launched in October 2018

Hong Kong-based Boltrend Games announced via a trailer on Thursday that it will release NHN Play Art and Gust 's Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle ( Atelier Online ~Bressisle no Renkinjutsushi~ ) smartphone game in English. The company streamed a trailer for the release.

The game originally launched on October 3, 2018. It was slated to launch on October 1, 2018, but was delayed in order to have more time for the staff to perform a final check.

The game was originally slated to launch in winter 2017 but was delayed that December to 2018. The companies stated at the time that the delay was so the developers could expand the game's features for a wider range of players, strengthen the infrastructure technology, and improve the overall quality of the game.

Gust originally revealed the game during its "Atelier Series 20th Anniversary Presentation" event in June 2017. NHN Play Art is planning, developing, and running the smartphone game for iOS and Android devices. The game is free to play with optional in-game purchases available.

The game allows multiple players to play cooperatively in combat and explore the world, but a player can also play alone. As in other Atelier games, players are able to wander the world and collect items and ingredients that they can then mix in alchemical recipes to create new items. Players are also able to change the costume, appearance, and equipment of their characters, as well as change and gain skills.

Boltrend Games is also releasing an English version of Nippon Ichi Software 's Makai Senki Disgaea RPG smartphone game.