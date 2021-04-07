Hey! Say! Jump Member Keito Okamura Leaves Group

Okamura to remain with Johnny's as an actor

Talent agency Johnny's & Associates announced on Monday that Keito Okamura will leave the Hey! Say! JUMP boy band on April 11 to become an actor. Okamura will remain with Johnny's as an actor.

Okamura studied abroad for two years at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, starting in September 2018. While abroad, he realized he wanted to pursue an acting career. After graduating in June 2020 and discussing his wishes with other band members, he decided to leave the group.

Okamura debuted as a member of Hey! Say! JUMP and the Hey! Say! 7 ( Lovely Complex ) subgroup in 2007.

Hey! Say! JUMP performed the theme song of the Time Bokan anime. Hey! Say! 7 performed two ending theme songs for the Lovely Complex anime.

Sources: Johnny's Net, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web