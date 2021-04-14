News
Funimation Adds Daily Lives of High School Boys, More NIS America Anime to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Arakawa Under the Bridge, Bunny Drop, Genshiken Second Season, more stream on April 15
Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will add the following titles from NIS America to its catalog on April 15:
- Daily Lives of High School Boys
- Arakawa Under the Bridge Seasons 1-2
- Bunny Drop
- Chronicles of the Going Home Club
- Genshiken: Second Generation
- Ghastly Prince Enma Burning Up
- If Her Flag Breaks
- Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You- Seasons 1-2
- Natsume's Book of Friends Seasons 1-4
- Pandora Hearts
- Zakuro
The Daily Lives of High School Boys, Chronicles of the Going Home Club, Genshiken: Second Generation, and If Her Flag Breaks anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. The other anime will stream in the U.S. and Canada.
Source: Funimation