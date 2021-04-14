News
Funimation Adds Daily Lives of High School Boys, More NIS America Anime to Catalog

posted on by Alex Mateo
Arakawa Under the Bridge, Bunny Drop, Genshiken Second Season, more stream on April 15

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will add the following titles from NIS America to its catalog on April 15:

The Daily Lives of High School Boys, Chronicles of the Going Home Club, Genshiken: Second Generation, and If Her Flag Breaks anime will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. The other anime will stream in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: Funimation

