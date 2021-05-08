est em Launches New The King's Ear Manga

Omnibus story about bar that trades in secrets launched on Friday

Manga creator est em launched a new manga titled Ō-sama no Mimi ~Himitsu no Bar e Yōkoso~ ( King's Ear ) in Shogakukan 's Josei Seven magazine on Friday .

The manga is an omnibus story that centers on a bar that trades in secrets. The bar's owner is constantly in search of exquisite secrets, and has his customers confide in him.

est em recently ended the Ii ne! Hikaru Genji-kun manga on April 8. est em launched the manga in Feel Young in December 2015. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on NHK in April 2020.

est em 's other manga include Age Called Blue , IPPO , Seduce Me After the Show , Red Blinds the Foolish , Tableau Numéro 20 , and Golondrina . Netcomics released Age Called Blue in English, Aurora Publishing released Red Blinds the Foolish and Seduce Me After the Show in English, and Viz Media released Tableau Numéro 20 in English.

Source: Comic Natalie