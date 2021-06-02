News
Fate/Grand Carnival Comedy OVA's Opening Sequence Posted
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Fate/Grand Carnival, the two-volume original video anime project for the Fate/Grand Order game, began streaming the anime's opening title sequence on Tuesday. The title sequence features the theme song "Super Affection," the same theme song as the earlier Carnival Phantasm comedy anime, now performed by Rie Takahashi, Minami Tanaka, Rumi Okubo, Aoi Yūki, Nao Tōyama, Ayane Sakura, Saori Hayami, Ayako Kawasumi, Kana Ueda, Sakura Tange, and Mai Kadowaki.
The 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD went on sale on Wednesday, and the 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on August 25.
As Carnival Phantasm parodied Tsukihime and Fate/stay night characters, Fate/Grand Carnival parodies many of the character relationships and stories from Fate/Grand Order.
Akira Sekine is playing Ritsuka Fujimaru. Most of the other cast members are reprising their roles from the various Fate/Grand Order and Fate projects:
- Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight
- Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci
- Sakura Tange as Nero Claudius
- Nobutoshi Canna as Cú Chulainn (Lancer), Cú Chulainn (Caster), Cú Chulainn (Alter), Orion
- Kazuya Nakai as Cú Chulainn (Prototype)
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Red Hare
- Makoto Furukawa as Akhilleus
- Saori Hayami as Atalanta, "Mysterious Alter Ego"
- Miyuki Sawashiro as Artemis
- Ayako Kawasumi as Arturia Pendragon
- Takahiro Mizushima as Gawain
- Chiwa Saito as Chevalier d'Eon
- Atsuko Tanaka as Carmilla
- Kana Ueda as Ishtar
- Ayane Sakura as Queen Medb
- Minami Tanaka as Nitocris
- Ryotaro Okiayu as Lancelot
- Kouki Uchiyama as Tristan
- Rumi Okubo as Elizabeth Bathory
- Jouji Nakata as Mysterious Cat V, Narrator
- Ai Nonaka as Mysterious Cat W
- Ayako Kawasumi as Mysterious Cat X
- Atsuko Tanaka as Mysterious Cat Y
Many of the staff members also worked on the similar Carnival Phantasm project:
- Director: Seiji Kishi
- Series Composition/Script: Makoto Uezu
- Character Design: Kazuaki Morita, Tomohito Hirose
- Character Design Collaboration: Eri Takenashi
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
- Music: Yasuharu Takanashi (Team-MAX), Keita Haga
- Music Production: Lantis
- Animation Producer: Yūji Higa
- LAnimation Production: Lerche
In addition, Ayumi Miyakoshi is directing the art, and Mio Takekawa is the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii is the compositing director of photography.