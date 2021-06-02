Fate/Grand Carnival Comedy OVA's Opening Sequence Posted

The official website for Fate/Grand Carnival , the two-volume original video anime project for the Fate/Grand Order game, began streaming the anime's opening title sequence on Tuesday. The title sequence features the theme song "Super Affection," the same theme song as the earlier Carnival Phantasm comedy anime, now performed by Rie Takahashi , Minami Tanaka , Rumi Okubo , Aoi Yūki , Nao Tōyama , Ayane Sakura , Saori Hayami , Ayako Kawasumi , Kana Ueda , Sakura Tange , and Mai Kadowaki .

The 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD went on sale on Wednesday , and the 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD will go on sale on August 25.

As Carnival Phantasm parodied Tsukihime and Fate/stay night characters, Fate/Grand Carnival parodies many of the character relationships and stories from Fate/Grand Order .

Akira Sekine is playing Ritsuka Fujimaru. Most of the other cast members are reprising their roles from the various Fate/Grand Order and Fate projects:

Many of the staff members also worked on the similar Carnival Phantasm project:

In addition, Ayumi Miyakoshi is directing the art, and Mio Takekawa is the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii is the compositing director of photography.

Source: Fate/Grand Carnival anime's website via Otakomu