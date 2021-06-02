Night World Short Anime's 2nd Episode Debuts on Friday

The official YouTube channel for singer Aimer began streaming a preview video for the second episode, or "night," of her and Ryo-timo 's original short anime project Night World ( Yoru no Kuni ) on May 28. The video previews the second episode's theme song "Grace Note" by Aimer . The second "night" will debut on Aimer 's YouTube channel on Friday .

The first "night" debuted on April 16.

Junichi Suwabe plays Yoru, who resembles a bird and lives in the night world. Misaki Kuno plays Chiya (name romanization not confirmed), the first "night's" main character who always holds a stuffed animal that reminds her of her dog Choco. Natsuki Miwa plays Chiya's mother, and Hiromichi Tezuka plays Chiya's father.

Ryo-timo or Ryōsuke Sawa ( Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone key animator, Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ ) is directing the project at studio daisy , and he is also in charge of the original designs and storyboards. Rei Takaku wrote the scenario, and Sato Takahara is credited with concept art and color script. Yūya Fukuda is designing the characters, Sunao Chikaoka is the sub-character designer, Takashi Aoi is the art director at Smartile , and Natsumi Watanabe is the color key artist. Rio Shimizu is the compositing director of photography and editor. Yurie Minamikata is composing the music, and Ai Addiction is handling the sound production.

Aimer performed theme songs for Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , Bleach , No. 6 , Gundam UC , Natsume Yūjin-Chō Go , Natsuyuki Rendezvous , and Terror in Resonance , among others.