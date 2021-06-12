Wasteful Days of High School Girl Manga Goes on Hiatus After Author Gives Birth

The latest chapter of Bino 's Wasteful Days of High School Girl ( Joshi Kōsei no Mudazukai ) manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will go on hiatus so that Bino can recover after giving birth to her first child.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime adaptation of the manga, and it describes the story:

Bored one day, Tanaka gives her friends some rather quirky nicknames, but they aren't going to take her unflattering descriptions lying down. Sakuchi (saddled with “Wota” due to her otaku tendencies) and Saginomiya (dubbed “Robo” thanks to her deadpan personality) decide to call Tanaka “Baka” — and that should give you a pretty good idea of the shenanigans these whacky girls get up to. They're young, they're ridiculous and they're ready to waste away their days as high school girls!

Bino launched the manga in 2015, and the manga serializes in Comic Newtype , Nico Nico Seiga , and pixiv Comic . Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Thursday .

The anime premiered in July 2019. Sentai Filmworks streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with the English dub last September.

The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on TV Asahi in January 2020.

Source: Comic Newtype